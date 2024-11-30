Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Gang patch ban: Police already seeking to expand list of groups covered by legislation

By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
The justice minister hopes the gang patch ban will eventually cut down on overall crime, new top cop says he's open to looking into bodycams for the country's police officers.

Police are already seeking to expand the list of gangs covered by the new patch ban legislation.

Specialist police staff are currently working on a broadened list of gangs they will ask the Government to add to the Gangs Act 2024 so those groups and their members are

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand