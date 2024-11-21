“If someone does get caught, it’ll be expected that they defend their patch, so who knows what will eventuate,” O’Reilly said, the day before the law came into effect.
“I think there are probably policemen who are salivating at the thought of midnight and ready to engage in some score settling ... I think some particularly younger gang members, will gleefully accept their challenge. So I’m worried about that.”
He also felt apprehensive about how the police raids would be carried out.
“I’m worried about the wellbeing of whānau. Both gang whānau and police whānau.”
But assistant police commissioner Paul Basham told RNZ that was not the case.
“It’s part of our community impact assessment ... looking at what any unintended consequences might be when we go on to an address and that includes unintended consequences of our other family and/or children,” Basham said.
“We have a job to do. We want to be certain about the way that we go about that enforcement. But the idea that we would be kind of reckless and [use] some sort of bully-boy tactics around these sorts of warrants – it is certainly not my intention, and I think that’s highly unlikely.”
But that was not reassuring gang whānau, Ngavii Pekapo’s wife Joy said. A lot of them are talking about the recent Ōpōtiki raids, where mothers and children were traumatised, Joy Pekapo said.
“That’s the main concern. We have a lot of ladies who are setting up huis, to discuss how can we attack this new law they’ve brought in on our men,” she said.
“We are involved whether we like it or not, we are part of them and so are the children.”
O’Reilly fears there will be similar scenes to the infamous Tūhoe raids in 2007.
“Young people seeing their dad, their granddad, their uncle, their mum thrown on the ground and abused ... that sets in motion a hatred and a fear and an apprehension that can become inter-generational,” he said.