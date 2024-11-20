Gang Patch Laws: Mongrel Mob Mana Wahinetoa tests the new laws and questions police ‘disinformation’

“They didn’t say anything, and in fact I went over to them and asked if everything is alright. I have been in a lot of hui with police over a range of kaupapa. The officer knew me and wound down his window and said ‘what are we doing Cherie?’,” she said.
Kurarangi told the officer she was not looking for any trouble but wanted to ask some questions about the police gang amendment act.
“They had a chuckle and I was allowed to go home with my milk and chocolate.”
Kurarangi (Ngāti Kahungunu) set up an organisation called Hearty Families, which helps reconnect the families of Māori women in gangs, many of whom are former inmates. She also made submissions on behalf of herself and the gangs to the Royal Commission into State and Faith Care Abuse.