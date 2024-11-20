Gang Patch Laws: Mongrel Mob Mana Wahinetoa tests the new laws and questions police ‘disinformation’

“They didn’t say anything, and in fact I went over to them and asked if everything is alright. I have been in a lot of hui with police over a range of kaupapa. The officer knew me and wound down his window and said ‘what are we doing Cherie?’,” she said.

The Mongrel Mob funeral procession on State Highway 2, en route to the Tapu Whenua Cemetery, 20 October, 2024. NZME photograph by Mark Mitchell

Kurarangi told the officer she was not looking for any trouble but wanted to ask some questions about the police gang amendment act.

“They had a chuckle and I was allowed to go home with my milk and chocolate.”

Kurarangi (Ngāti Kahungunu) set up an organisation called Hearty Families, which helps reconnect the families of Māori women in gangs, many of whom are former inmates. She also made submissions on behalf of herself and the gangs to the Royal Commission into State and Faith Care Abuse.

While Kurarangi was able to leave without being issued with a summons, a fellow Mongrel Mob member was not so lucky.

He became the first gang member to be charged under the new legislation, which came into force at midnight Wednesday.

Police commissioner Richard Chambers told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking the new gang insignia law, which came into effect overnight, has already been used.

“Three minutes past midnight my staff stopped a vehicle displaying gang insignia and they are now facing prosecution,” Chambers said.

He told Hosking the person the staff dealt with was respectful and followed the orders of police.