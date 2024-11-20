Advertisement
Auckland motorway dash: Gang associate arrested for dangerous driving, knife possession

Jaime Lyth
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Police Eagle helicopter. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police Eagle helicopter. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A gang associate has been arrested fleeing police in a late-night dash across Auckland’s motorway network, which at one point saw a vehicle driven the wrong way up an on-ramp.

It follows another incident yesterday that resulted in a man’s arrest in Glen Innes.

The 34-year-old Mongrel Mob gang associate is scheduled to appear in the Auckland District Court charged with failing to stop, reckless driving, resisting police and possession of a knife.

Inspector Juliet Burgess said the vehicle was detected speeding along the Southern Motorway, near Greenlane, just before 11.30pm.

“The driver failed to stop, before conducting a U-turn and driving the wrong way up a southbound on-ramp.

“No pursuit was initiated, but the police Eagle helicopter located the vehicle driving dangerously on the Mount Wellington Highway and through Ōtāhuhu.

“Eagle continued tracking the vehicle and provided commentary as it re-entered the Southern Motorway, this time heading north.”

Burgess said the vehicle continued at excessive speed before exiting the motorway on the North Shore, then re-entering it a short time later and heading south again.

“The vehicle eventually exited the motorway at Ramarama before it stopped at Drury and the driver fled on foot.

“He hid behind two large water tanks but couldn’t evade Eagle as ground staff were soon there to take him into custody.”

Police alleged he is also suspected of having driven while “well over” the legal alcohol limit and further charges cannot be ruled out.

“His alleged actions were totally unacceptable, and it’s a credit to the hard work of all police staff involved that the incident came to a safe conclusion,” Burgess said.

