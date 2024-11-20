Footage has emerged of the dramatic arrest of an armed man driving erratically in Glen Innes, which left one person in a serious condition.

A police spokesperson said a motorist was seen speeding on the motorway yesterday evening. He then refused to stop for officers.

“With the assistance of Eagle helicopter to track, the vehicle came to a stop in Glen Innes and the driver was arrested.”

The dramatic video shows a black car driving on the grass in a reserve near Leybourne Circle.

The car suddenly speeds up towards armed police officers parked on the street, who shield themselves behind police vehicles.