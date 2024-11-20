Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Glen Innes arrest: Man knocks gun from fleeing driver’s hand

Jaime Lyth
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Man knocks gun from fleeing driver's hand in Glen Innes.

Footage has emerged of the dramatic arrest of an armed man driving erratically in Glen Innes, which left one person in a serious condition.

A police spokesperson said a motorist was seen speeding on the motorway yesterday evening. He then refused to stop for officers.

“With the assistance of Eagle helicopter to track, the vehicle came to a stop in Glen Innes and the driver was arrested.”

The dramatic video shows a black car driving on the grass in a reserve near Leybourne Circle.

The car suddenly speeds up towards armed police officers parked on the street, who shield themselves behind police vehicles.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A man then runs up to the driver’s side of the car, battling the driver as the car lurches forward.

The man snatches an assault rifle off the driver through the car window and throws it into bushes in the opposite direction.

Ten armed police officers, one with a police dog, then descend on the car, and the shirtless driver steps out of the vehicle and lies on the ground to be taken into custody.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Police confirmed one person was arrested and the vehicle was towed.

Police arrested a man in Glen Innes. Photo / Hayden Woodward
Police arrested a man in Glen Innes. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they took one person in a serious condition to Auckland City Hospital.

Residents described seeing a man in a car with a gun.

“A man knocked the gun from [the] man’s hand when driver was trying to drive away,” one wrote on a local community page.

Others reported hearing helicopters flying over the suburb and a large police presence.

“Came across seven police cars in full flight – lights and sirens – followed by a chopper,” Newstalk ZB was told.

One person was arrested after fleeing police. Photo / Hayden Woodward
One person was arrested after fleeing police. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand