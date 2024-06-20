30 years on from the Bain family murders, mother of Marokopa kids releases letter from fugitive dad and Christchurch’s dismay over SailGP. Video / NZ Herald

Police say a man has been arrested for threatening to kill officers after several gang members aggressively surrounded a police vehicle in Rotorua.

Detective Sergeant Jonathon Brady said police went to a house on Reeve Rd in Ōwhata on Tuesday, June 18, in response to reports of an assault.

“Upon arrival at the address, a number of gang members aggressively approached police, surrounding the police vehicle to obstruct officers from returning to it,” Brady said.

“The behaviour grew threatening, leading to an officer presenting a Taser. However, it was not discharged.”

Brady said more gang members came out of the house to confront police and one male threatened to retrieve a firearm.

“Police made the decision to leave the address for safety reasons, and as a result were unable to investigate the reported assault at the time.

“Police were simply trying to do their job, and the behaviour of these people is simply unacceptable,” Brady said.

During follow-up inquiries, police executed three search warrants in Rotorua on Thursday in relation to the incident, leading to the arrests of two men.

At the first address, a 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with disorderly behaviour, obstruction, unlawful assembly to disturb the peace, threats to kill and unlawful possession of a firearm.

A firearm was also found at the address and seized.

A 19-year-old man was found at a second property and arrested for disorderly behaviour, obstruction and unlawful assembly.

Meanwhile, a slug gun was located and seized from a third address.

Brady said inquiries were continuing.

“Both arrested men are due to appear in the Rotorua District Court on Friday, June 21.

“Rotorua police will continue to investigate and follow up these types of incidents to hold offenders to account, and ensure our community remains safe,” Brady said.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.