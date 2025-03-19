The fight footage has been circulating around the community and was shared with the Herald by a concerned local parent.

They were worried about what they believed to be gang activity being “allowed” at the gym and wondered why no action had been taken by police.

“It’s important that this information comes to light because I worry about the youth in our town and I worry about the rise of gang numbers,” they said.

The Herald reached out to the gym’s owner for comment.

In a written statement, a spokesperson confirmed the fighting was filmed in July 2024 after a “group” had been permitted to use the gym “to practice Mau Rākau, a traditional Māori martial art”.

“A key was provided to the group, which used the premises on several occasions without incident.

“Neither (the gym) or (the owner) were involved in the training sessions conducted by the group or had knowledge of what was intended or what had occurred at these training sessions,” the spokesperson stated.

“Several weeks later (the owner) and another volunteer staff member became aware of an incident that occurred at the gym on 20 July 2024 involving the group… a three person on one person fight.

One of the clips showed three men fighting just one man. Image / Supplied

“When (the gym) became aware of the incident, it immediately stopped all third-party use of its premises (and) also took the additional step of installing security cameras, both internal and external.

“(The gym) also arranged for a local kaumātua to bless the premises to restore the sanctity of the space.

“(The gym and owner) were very disappointed with the actions of the group and felt their trust had been betrayed. Neither condones such conduct, which conflicts with the objects of the organisation.”

In this video the crowd can be hearing shouting gang cries. Photo / Screenshot

The spokesperson confirmed the owner was not in town at the time of the fight and was “strongly opposed to violence”.

Neither he nor the gym were responsible for the fighting.

“The only involvement they had was allowing the group in good faith, to use the (gym) premises. They have now introduced a policy of no third-party use,” said the spokesperson.

“(The owner and gym) have kept an open and transparent relationship with our local police, who are aware of the incident.

“The associated members of the community have also offered their apology for the misuse of our training facility.”

The Herald has chosen not to publish the name of the owner or gym.

Police also provided a statement about the videos.

“Police were made aware of a video last year depicting members of one gang involved in a fight at a gym in (Marlborough),” said a spokesperson.

“Officers assessed the video and the context in which it was taken. Given the nature of it, and to ensure the safety and welfare of the person who took the video, the matter was recorded for intelligence purposes.

“We can also add that given this was inside a private gym that was closed at the time, we would have needed a complaint to pursue any prosecution - which regardless, would have been considered alongside the above-mentioned context.”

Anna Leask is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 18 years with a particular focus on family and gender-based violence, child abuse, sexual violence, homicides, mental health and youth crime. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz