Christchurch park assault: Teen now facing ‘serious sex charges’ after woman critically injured

Anna Leask
By
Senior Journalist - crime and justice·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Christchurch police have made an arrest after a serious assault in a park at Richmond earlier this month. Photo / George Heard

  • Police arrested a 16-year-old male for a serious assault at Richmond Village Green.
  • He was originally charged with wounding with intent, assault, and theft related to two separate incidents.
  • He is now also facing ‘serious’ sex charges.

The teenager accused of attacking a woman at a Christchurch park last month - leaving her critically injured - is now facing serious sex charges.

The woman was found near the playground at the Richmond Village Green on Stanmore Rd at about 9.20am on February 4.

Three weeks later police announced an arrest had been made.

The incident happened at the Richmond Village Green on Stanmore Rd earlier this month. Photo / George Heard
Christchurch police have made an arrest after a serious assault in a park at Richmond earlier this month. Photo / George Heard
A 16-year-old appeared in the Christchurch Youth Court last week charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is also facing one charge of assault in relation to a second victim and one of theft after a separate offence in the same area two days before.

Today police confirmed they filed further charges against him on Friday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Simmons said the charges related to “serious violent sexual offending”.

The Herald has asked police for further details of the specific charges.

The youth remains in custody awaiting his next court date in April.

“The victim is slowly recovering from a significant head injury and is still receiving treatment as part of her long road to recovery,” said Simmons.

“We are continuing to provide her with support and update her about developments in this case.

“We would like to thank the members of the public who have come forward with information and allowed us to get to this point.”

Because the accused is appearing in the Youth Court his name is automatically and permanently suppressed.

