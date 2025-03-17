Christchurch police have made an arrest after a serious assault in a park at Richmond earlier this month. Photo / George Heard

A 16-year-old appeared in the Christchurch Youth Court last week charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is also facing one charge of assault in relation to a second victim and one of theft after a separate offence in the same area two days before.

Today police confirmed they filed further charges against him on Friday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Simmons said the charges related to “serious violent sexual offending”.

The Herald has asked police for further details of the specific charges.

The youth remains in custody awaiting his next court date in April.

“The victim is slowly recovering from a significant head injury and is still receiving treatment as part of her long road to recovery,” said Simmons.

“We are continuing to provide her with support and update her about developments in this case.

“We would like to thank the members of the public who have come forward with information and allowed us to get to this point.”

Because the accused is appearing in the Youth Court his name is automatically and permanently suppressed.