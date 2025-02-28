Christchurch police have made an arrest after a serious assault in a park at Richmond earlier this month. Photo / George Heard

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Christchurch police have made an arrest after a serious assault in a park at Richmond earlier this month. Photo / George Heard

Police have arrested a 16-year-old male for a serious assault at Richmond Village Green.

He faces charges of wounding with intent, assault, and theft related to separate incidents.

Police thanked the community for their assistance in the investigation leading to the arrest.

Police have today arrested a teenager more than three weeks after a woman was seriously assaulted in a Christchurch park.

The 16-year-old male will appear at Christchurch Youth Court this afternoon charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and assault in relation to a second victim.

It follows a serious incident at the Richmond Village Green on Stanmore Rd on February 4.