Christchurch teen charged after woman seriously assaulted in Richmond park

NZ Herald
Christchurch police have made an arrest after a serious assault in a park at Richmond earlier this month. Photo / George Heard

  • Police have arrested a 16-year-old male for a serious assault at Richmond Village Green.
  • He faces charges of wounding with intent, assault, and theft related to separate incidents.
  • Police thanked the community for their assistance in the investigation leading to the arrest.

Police have today arrested a teenager more than three weeks after a woman was seriously assaulted in a Christchurch park.

The 16-year-old male will appear at Christchurch Youth Court this afternoon charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and assault in relation to a second victim.

It follows a serious incident at the Richmond Village Green on Stanmore Rd on February 4.

The incident happened at the Richmond Village Green on Stanmore Rd earlier this month. Photo / George Heard
The youth has also been charged with theft after a separate offence in the same area two days before.

“Police wish to thank the members of the community for their assistance provided that has assisted inquiries leading to the arrest today,” said Detective Sergeant James Haigh of Canterbury CIB.

