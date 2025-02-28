- Police have arrested a 16-year-old male for a serious assault at Richmond Village Green.
- He faces charges of wounding with intent, assault, and theft related to separate incidents.
- Police thanked the community for their assistance in the investigation leading to the arrest.
Police have today arrested a teenager more than three weeks after a woman was seriously assaulted in a Christchurch park.
The 16-year-old male will appear at Christchurch Youth Court this afternoon charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and assault in relation to a second victim.
It follows a serious incident at the Richmond Village Green on Stanmore Rd on February 4.