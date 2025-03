Strong wind predictions cause more fire concerns for Los Angeles and firefighters are expected to be battling Coromandel vegetation fire for several days. Video / NZ Herald, AFP

A 20-year-old man has appeared in court today charged over the deaths of two people in a crash in North Canterbury in January.

But his name cannot yet be published.

A 17-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man died early on January 11 when the car they were in struck a power pole.

This morning, a North Canterbury man appeared in the Christchurch District Court charged with causing the deaths of the pair while driving under the influence of drugs.

The accused’s appearance today was administrative.