Gallagher Chiefs midfielder Quinn Tupaea is one player who wore the concealed mic during their Cross Border Rugby fixtures. Photo / Photosport

Gallagher Chiefs midfielder Quinn Tupaea is one player who wore the concealed mic during their Cross Border Rugby fixtures. Photo / Photosport

In a New Zealand first, the Gallagher Chiefs have mic’d up - fitting players with microphones during games.

It was a move sanctioned by World Rugby, to bring fans even closer to the action on the field.

The DHL Super Rugby Pacific innovation was revealed on Sunday on Sky Sport’s The Breakdown, where the Gallagher Chiefs’ first-round win over the Crusaders was reviewed, with additional insight given regarding captain Luke Jacobson and playmaker Damian McKenzie’s communications on the field.

“We acknowledge the need to provide a more fan-centric product, and the use of player mics is a mechanism that gets fans closer to the action,” Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan said.

“We have seen them used in other codes to good effect, and [they] can give fans, coaches and players an insight into what is seen, felt, communicated and actioned on the field.”

The Hamilton-based club has been trialling the innovation since early January and throughout pre-season fixtures.

All Black midfielder Quinn Tupaea wore a concealed mic during the Cross Border Rugby fixtures and found it an exciting tool from the perspective of player insights, too.

“Implementing the player mics in pre-season and sharing them with broadcast is a first, not just for us, but for all of rugby in New Zealand,” Chiefs Rugby Club chief executive Simon Graafhuis said.

“We are always looking at ways we can innovate and how we can share more of what we do with our fans. The players and coaching group are really supportive of this initiative, and there are plans to extend this innovation to include the DHL Super Rugby Pacific teams in New Zealand.

“For the Chiefs, in-game mics are just the first step in a larger plan to release a documentary that will bring fans behind the scenes of our club, its culture and our teams. We will keep pushing the boat out in this space and hope our fans enjoy this new view of the game.”

Fans will be able to watch this new content following games on Sky Sport and DHL Super Rugby Pacific club and competition channels.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.