He was arrested last Friday and the policeman leading the case, Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, said inquiries into burials at Waikumete Cemetery in West Auckland were ongoing.
It comes less than a month after former Tipene Funerals undertaker and Casketeers star Fiona Bakulich admitted scamming her grieving clients by charging them unaccounted-for costs and pocketing the money.
She also mishandled bodies by wrapping one in black plastic instead of the coffin the bereft family had paid for.
She will appear in the Auckland District Court for sentencing on April 11.
She was first found out in 2023 when Cyclone Gabrielle damaged the mausoleum in which some of the bodies were interred at Waikumete Cemetery. The bodies needed to be removed for repairs.
Baldwin last week said investigators have been working through complex issues in their investigation.
”The Operation Lola team is still interested to hear from other families that may be impacted by this practice or have concerns.