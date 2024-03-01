Voyager 2023 media awards
Funeral fraud: how scammers make money out of fake Facebook links

Jane Phare
By
5 mins to read
Fa'anānā Efeso Collins pictured with his wife Vasa Fia and their daughters, Asalemo and Kaperiela.

Scammers are increasingly targeting the dead, counting on the grief and sympathy felt by family and friends to extort money. Jane Phare reports.

The scam involving the death of Green MP Fa’anānā Efeso Collins

