Funeral for newborn found at recycling plant won't go ahead until search for mother completed - police

Detective Inspector Scott Beard reveals details about a deceased baby that was found at a recycling facility in Onehunga. Video / NZ Herald

Police say they will be exhausting all possible avenues to find the mother of a newborn baby found dead at a recycling plant before any decisions will be made on funeral arrangements.

It has been more than a week since the baby girl's body was found among recycling brought in to an Onehunga plant, and police are still urging the child's mother to come forward.

"The sooner police can identify her mother, the sooner this baby girl can be treated with the respect she deserves and be laid to rest," Detective Scott Beard said.

"We know that there is at least one person out there who knows what happened to this baby girl, and we urge them and anyone else who might know what happened to do the right thing and contact police."

He has asked some community members, who want to hold a funeral for the child, to sit tight.

It emerged via a Twitter post yesterday that Maungakiekie-Tamaki Councillor Josephine Bartley had written to police, offering to claim the baby on behalf of the community.

She said she had also been approached by St Peter's Church, which has offered to hold a service for the infant and bury her in a graveyard.

Police said they have been approached by multiple members of the community who have offered to host a community funeral for the girl, once alert level 4 restrictions are lifted.

"While we appreciate the intentions behind this offer and the care shown by the community, due to investigative requirements we are not in a position to release the baby's body for burial at this stage and our top priority remains finding the girl's mother and family," said Beard.

Photos of items of clothing and a belt that were found near the baby have been released by the police in their efforts to find the mother.

A belt found near the body of a newborn baby at an Onehunga recycling plant. Photo / Supplied

If you recognise any of these items contact the Operation Deer team. Photo / Supplied

Can you help?

• Anyone with information can contact the Operation Deer inquiry team 105 quoting file number 210816/2825 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.