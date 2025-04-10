Funeral for Auckland boy who died after tonsil surgery to be followed by 13 days of prayer

“The mum and dad are really struggling. The mum is trying to hold it together because she has a 4-year-old as well.

“She’s preparing for the funeral. She’s going through all the things she has to do.”

The West Auckland child underwent private surgery to remove his tonsils last week at a Southern Cross hospital.

It’s understood he was discharged after a couple of days.

But on Thursday last week he complained of pain in his throat, started vomiting blood then collapsed.

An ambulance rushed to the family’s West Auckland home and took him to Starship children’s hospital.

It’s understood the boy had stopped breathing and hospital scans showed he was effectively brain dead.

He died on Monday surrounded by family after life support was switched off.

Police said they visited Starship on Monday evening after a sudden death and were now making inquiries on behalf of the Coroner.

It’s understood a post-mortem examination was being carried out before the boy’s body was released to the family.

The service is on Saturday afternoon, with organisers preparing for a large turnout.

“They’re calling it a celebration of life.”

The community is expected to wrap support around the parents and their surviving child.

The child was rushed to Starship children's hospital on Thursday and died on Monday when life support was switched off.

Surgeons spoken to by the Herald said a tonsillectomy was one of the most common of all surgical operations and thousands were performed annually.

Fatal complications were extremely rare.

Ministry of Education North leader Isabel Evans said officials were liaising with the boy’s school.

“The Ministry extends our deepest sympathies to the family and the wider school community during this incredibly difficult time. We have offered the school our support and are available for as long as needed.

“We kindly ask that everyone respects the privacy and wellbeing of the school and their community. The school’s immediate priority is to support its students and staff.”

Several high-level investigations are under way into what was supposed to have been a routine day procedure and recovery.

The source said there were many unanswered questions.

“It’s a very standard operation. It just doesn’t make any sense.”

Mike Shepherd, Health New Zealand group director of operations at Auckland City Hospital, confirmed an investigation had begun.

“We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to this family for the loss of their child.

“Our clinicians are working closely with Southern Cross Healthcare to carry out a review of the care provided and are liaising with the family.”

Dr Erica Whineray Kelly, Southern Cross Healthcare chief medical officer, said the organisation was “devastated” a patient had died after surgery and was supporting Health NZ’s review.

