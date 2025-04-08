Several high-level investigations are now under way into the tragedy, with a post-mortem examination likely to be carried out on the little boy’s body.

Meanwhile, his grieving parents are preparing to farewell their young son.

A source told the Herald the operation was supposed to have been a routine day procedure, but the boy had been kept in hospital for a couple of days due to “complications” before being discharged home.

After returning home, “he started saying he had some pain in his throat but then suddenly he started throwing up blood, collapsed and went unconscious”.

It’s understood the boy stopped breathing.

A Hato Hone St John ambulance rushed to the boy’s house and paramedics worked on him before transferring him to Starship.

The source said there were many unanswered questions about the boy’s death.

The Herald understands the family was informed of a complication during the surgery.

“It’s a very standard operation. It just doesn’t make any sense.”

The source said several high-level investigations were now under way. Police were also involved and had visited the hospital after the boy died.

The child was rushed to Starship children's hospital on Thursday and died on Monday when life support was switched off.

A police spokesman confirmed officers attended a sudden death at Starship just after 7pm on Monday.

Police were now conducting inquiries on behalf of the Coroner.

Health New Zealand group director of operations at Auckland City Hospital, Mike Shepherd, confirmed an investigation was under way.

“We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to this family for the loss of their child.

“Our clinicians are working closely with Southern Cross Healthcare to carry out a review of the care provided and are liaising with the family.

“As this matter is with the coroner, it would be inappropriate to provide additional information at this time.”

Southern Cross Healthcare chief medical officer Dr Erica Whineray Kelly said the organisation was “devastated” that a patient had died following surgery at one of its hospitals.

“Our thoughts are with the child’s family and whānau during this incredibly sad and difficult time.

“Patient safety is always our highest priority, and we are supporting a review initiated by Health New Zealand - Te Whatu Ora to ensure we understand all factors involved.”

