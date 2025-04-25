“Ambulances showed up, two fire trucks and people running on with AEDs.”

Sean said about 300 people, mostly cruise passengers, were waiting to get on the boat at the same time.

“While I was boarding, a gentleman told me an older gentleman had died in the toilet.”

Eventually, Fullers crews moved the boat to another dock after a long delay.

Sean told the Herald he was disappointed by how little communication there was between Fullers staff and waiting passengers.

Fullers' communication with travellers after the death was disappointing, a passenger said. Photo / Jason Oxenham

“The crew made no announcement to the staff,” he said.

“It was getting pretty frustrating for a holiday weekend. There were a lot of cruise ship people who were asking us locals if we should take a water taxi because my cruise ship is about to leave at 3.30pm or 4pm.”

When the 3pm ferry began to board, Sean told the waiting Fullers crews that they hadn’t communicated with the waiting passengers.

“They said [they] didn’t know what was going on,” he said.

“But nobody knew how to get back to Devonport for those on a cruise ship. Even if you don’t know anything, tell everyone you don’t know anything.”

Fortunately for the cruise passengers on the 3pm ferry, their cruise ship had delayed itself for them to board.

A Fullers spokesperson said the organisation was deeply saddened to confirm that a passenger had died on a ferry service from Auckland to Waiheke Island.

“Our thoughts are with the individual’s family at this difficult time. Out of respect for the individual’s loved ones, we will not be sharing any further details.

“While this is an unusual occurrence, we understand our crew acted appropriately in these difficult circumstances. We are providing support to our crew, including but not limited to offering counselling services.”

Police can confirm a sudden death was reported on a ferry that had docked at Matiatia Wharf on Waiheke Island, a spokesperson said.

“The man was located deceased by crew after it had arrived at 2pm.

“His death has been referred to the Coroner.”