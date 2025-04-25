Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Fullers ferry death: Passenger dies on Waiheke service, delays follow

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

The sudden death on a Fullers ferry to Waiheke caused delays and commotion at the dock on Thursday. Photo / Bevan Conley

The sudden death on a Fullers ferry to Waiheke caused delays and commotion at the dock on Thursday. Photo / Bevan Conley

  • A passenger died on a Waiheke ferry, causing delays and commotion at the dock.
  • Witnesses reported poor communication from Fullers staff to waiting passengers.
  • The man’s death has been referred to the coroner, and Fullers is providing support to the crew.

A sudden death has been reported on a Waiheke ferry service, causing delays and commotion at the dock on Thursday.

Waiheke business owner Sean was waiting for the 2pm boat to Devonport when the ferry arrived.

“When I arrived at the ferry building around 1.45pm, the 2pm was disembarking and there was a lot of commotion,” he told the Herald.

“[There were] some security guards and some staff running on to the boat.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Ambulances showed up, two fire trucks and people running on with AEDs.”

Sean said about 300 people, mostly cruise passengers, were waiting to get on the boat at the same time.

“While I was boarding, a gentleman told me an older gentleman had died in the toilet.”

Eventually, Fullers crews moved the boat to another dock after a long delay.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sean told the Herald he was disappointed by how little communication there was between Fullers staff and waiting passengers.

Fullers' communication with travellers after the death was disappointing, a passenger said. Photo / Jason Oxenham
Fullers' communication with travellers after the death was disappointing, a passenger said. Photo / Jason Oxenham

“The crew made no announcement to the staff,” he said.

“It was getting pretty frustrating for a holiday weekend. There were a lot of cruise ship people who were asking us locals if we should take a water taxi because my cruise ship is about to leave at 3.30pm or 4pm.”

When the 3pm ferry began to board, Sean told the waiting Fullers crews that they hadn’t communicated with the waiting passengers.

“They said [they] didn’t know what was going on,” he said.

“But nobody knew how to get back to Devonport for those on a cruise ship. Even if you don’t know anything, tell everyone you don’t know anything.”

Fortunately for the cruise passengers on the 3pm ferry, their cruise ship had delayed itself for them to board.

A Fullers spokesperson said the organisation was deeply saddened to confirm that a passenger had died on a ferry service from Auckland to Waiheke Island.

“Our thoughts are with the individual’s family at this difficult time. Out of respect for the individual’s loved ones, we will not be sharing any further details.

“While this is an unusual occurrence, we understand our crew acted appropriately in these difficult circumstances. We are providing support to our crew, including but not limited to offering counselling services.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Police can confirm a sudden death was reported on a ferry that had docked at Matiatia Wharf on Waiheke Island, a spokesperson said.

“The man was located deceased by crew after it had arrived at 2pm.

“His death has been referred to the Coroner.”

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand