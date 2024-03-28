Watch: Video emerges of K Rd rainbow crossing vandalism attack that police have slammed as a 'hate crime'. Video / @aucklandcitynight00

Full video has emerged of three people vandalising Auckland’s Karangahape Rd rainbow crossing with white paint in what police are slamming as an apparent “hate crime”.

The trio poured white paint over the crossing at about 3am yesterday - coming after a similar action by Destiny Church members in Gisborne, who were disrupting a drag queen reading event at the local library.

Police said earlier said that they had executed a search warrant in the east Auckland suburb Flat Bush in relation to the crime and also released images of a vehicle and suspect.

Now a four-minute video has been posted to social media site TikTok showing three hooded and masked figures vandalising the crossing.

The video is quickly going viral, already racking up more than 200,000 views.

Using what appears to be mops or brooms, two people sweep and spread the white paint across the crossing.

A third person films them.

Cars driven by members of the public, meanwhile, can be seen using the road and crossing over the white paint.

Confused pedestrians can also be seen to be walking past the camera and looking at the trio.

Auckland City Central area commander Inspector Grant Tetzlaf yesterday said the Flat Bush home they searched was believed to be linked to the owners of a registered car the suspects used.

Terzlaf said several items of interest were seized, but police are yet to locate the vehicle.

“We are calling on those responsible for this incident to come forward and speak with us.”

The rainbow crossing on Karangahape Rd is still visible after being covered with white paint overnight. Photo / Michael Craig

Police said they were aware of the “hurt and confusion” from the community at what occurred and reassured they are committed to holding those involved to account.

“Police have no tolerance for reports of this nature, which appear to directly target a particular sector of our diverse community, and we are treating this as a hate crime,” Tetzlaff said.

Local leaders were “very disappointed” by the act with Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown calling it “disgraceful”.

Destiny Church leader Brain Tamaki earlier said he “doesn’t know” if his members were involved.

Police said the vandals went to great lengths to hide their identities, removing their registration plates and concealing their faces with balaclavas.

In an earlier statement, Tetzlaff said the paint was poured on the crossing at 3.20am.

Police are investigating a report of vandalism on the rainbow pedestrian crossing on Karangahape Rd. Photo / NZ Police

CCTV footage is being assessed to determine the identity of the vandals and police have released photos of the car and offenders in hopes the public can help as well.

“The vehicle is a distinctive, high gloss grey or white colour, with black roof racks and mag wheels,” Tetzlaff said.

“We have no tolerance for reports of this nature and when it appears to directly target a particular sector of our diverse community.”

Auckland’s rainbow crossing was completed outside St Kevin’s Arcade in 2021, during the city’s Pride Festival. It celebrates diversity and inclusion for LGBTQI+ people.

Auckland Transport infrastructure project manager Mark Banfield said he is “disappointed that people have willfully damaged” the crossing.

Police have released images of the vandals to see if the public can help identify them. Photo / NZ Police

“This appalling act of vandalism happened at about 3.20am and we have done our best to minimise the damage.

“The crossing is an important part of the street that celebrates the rainbow community and we will be seeing what can be done to remediate it as soon as possible.”

The rainbow crossing in happier days, completed during the 2021 Auckland Pride Festival. Photo / John Nottage

A photo posted to social media site Reddit around 4am yesterday showed the crossing completely covered in white paint.

Image posted to Reddit showing the white paint over Auckland's rainbow crossing on Karangahape Rd. Photo / Reddit





Local leaders ‘very disappointed’, Destiny Church does not confirm involvement

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown says the painting is “disgraceful”.

“I’ve got no time for intolerance of people’s differences.

“Plus, this is just another form of graffiti on other people’s property that we will need to spend money fixing, which I hate.”

Auckland Central MP and Greens co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick said on X/Twitter that she was in touch with the relevant authorities to have the rainbow crossing fixed “immediately”.

“It’s sad and bizarre some people are spending their energy suppressing simple symbols of the visibility and pride of our - my - rainbow community. You can’t paint over our existence. Love always wins.”

Swarbrick told the Herald she was in touch with Auckland Transport and the Karangahape Road Business Association to “get this fixed immediately”.

I am in touch with relevant authorities to have our Karangahape Rd rainbow crossing fixed immediately. — Chlöe Swarbrick (@_chloeswarbrick) March 27, 2024

Swarbrick said fundamentally the culprits must be “embarrassed on some level” if they are covering their faces like they are.

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki doesn’t know if his members were involved.

“I did not have anything to do with that, but it looks like a copycat job because it was painted all white and it was like the Gisborne one,” Tamaki said.

Waitematā local board member and Karangahape resident Richard Northey is “very disappointed” by the paint.

He said the crossing is indicative of the vibrant and tolerant community on the road and to see it covered sends the opposite message.

Northey said he knows most of Auckland stands with the LGBTQI+ community.

Auckland council member Richard Hills said he must stand up against hate.

“Ignorance [and] hateful views do not give people an excuse to erase our identities,” he said.

The vandalism comes after members of Destiny Church painted over the rainbow crossing on Gisborne’s main street on Monday. The group were protesting a Rainbow Storytime event at the local library, where drag queens read stories to children.

By Wednesday the Gisborne crossing had been repainted, with police expected to bill Destiny Church members for the work.

That led several protesters to return to the site, with Tamaki expressing his displeasure at the rainbow’s restoration.

Five protesters were arrested yesterday after attempts were made to paint slogans onto the repainted crossing.