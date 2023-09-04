The first voyage for the summer season for paddle steamer Waimarie took place on Saturday, September 2, for stakeholders and sponsors.

Paddle steamer Waimarie’s winter maintenance schedule is now complete, with the boiler refitted, tested, and certified, and a steady stream of bookings coming in.

She began cruising again on Saturday, September 2, with a scenic trip for stakeholders and sponsors of Waimarie Operating Trust and Whanganui River Boat Restoration and Navigation Trust. The next day, a celebration for the dads and their families saw them being piped by on board by a pipe band for a Father’s Day cruise, filled to near-capacity.

Waka tangata with paddlers from different hapū of the Whanganui River, help celebrate the new sailing season with the Waimarie. Front to back: Hone Tamehana, Rihi Karena, Aria Rewiti, Te Kahuwaero Rewiti, Lorraine Tyson, Wille Tamehana, Matthew Firman, Puti Tamehana, Jenny Firman, Ned Tapa (steerer), along with Jimmy the Kuri.

We wanted to involve iwi at the start of our season, as a show of respect. There was a waka escort, a blessing and welcome on to the river by kaumātua John Maihi,” said the manager for Waimarie Operating Trust, Jen Britton.

“The season starts the first weekend of September, seeing additional cruises, more special events, and an increased focus on visitor experience alongside other Whanganui attractions and businesses, which continue to help support visitor growth in the district,” she said.

NZME general manager Nikki Verbeet and NZME media specialist Jess Jensen, with Waimarie skipper Robert Baldwin.

It’s great to see the Waimarie is once again extending its operating season, strategic lead visitor industries at Whanganui & Partners, Paul Chaplow, says.

“The Waimarie is one of our key visitor experiences and it’s pleasing to see that they are expanding the ways visitors can travel and experience our awa on the Waimarie.

“Whanganui had a very strong 22/23 summer in terms of ‘visitor spend’ – which is data that shows our popularity as a destination. We are now seeing unprecedented winter visitor spending as well, so we can see the interest in visiting Whanganui just keeps growing and growing,” he said.

Some of the stakeholders and sponsors of Waimarie Operating Trust and Whanganui River Boat Restoration and Navigation Trust on the cruise on Saturday.

Whanganui continues to top the national table for domestic tourism growth and the paddle steamer Waimarie has sailed strong with it.

The Waimarie Operating Trust team is looking at ways to introduce more onboard events both while sailing and at berth to add to the unique Whanganui experience.



