Frozen anchovies in recall over biotoxin threat

“These products should not be eaten. You can return them to the place of purchase for a refund. If that’s not possible, throw it out,” she said.

The anchovies have been sold at Pak'nSave. Photo / MPI

New Zealand Food Safety said it had not been notified of consumers getting sick.

Amnesic shellfish poisoning can cause gastrointestinal symptoms including nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps, usually within 24 hours of consumption.

Food Safety said more serious cases can cause a range of neurological symptoms like headaches, dizziness and memory loss and, for severe cases, comas.

These can take up to three days to develop, it said.

Food Safety urged those with health concerns to contact their health professional.

It said the products had been removed from store shelves and had not been exported.

The product is sold frozen or thawed at:

Pak’nSave Sylvia Park, Sylvia Park, 286 Mount Wellington Highway, 1060

Pak’nSave Hornby, The Hub 418 Main South Road, Hornby, Christchurch 8042

Pak’nSave Invercargill, 95 Tay Street, Invercargill 9810

Pak’nSave Moorhouse, 297 Moorhouse Avenue, Sydenham, Christchurch 8011

Hunter Fish Papakura, 36 O’Shannessey Street, Papakura, Auckland 2110

Lim Chhour Supermarket, 84 Karangahape Road, Auckland Central, Auckland 1010

Oceanz Seafood Henderson, Pioneer Plaza, Pioneer Street, Henderson, Auckland 0612

Sunnyray Seafood, 231 Archers Road, Wairau Valley, Auckland, 0627

Wild Ocean Seafood Limited, 189-193 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland 0610

Seafood Harbour Limited, 5 Kent Street, Newmarket, Auckland 1023

Sea Treasure Seafoods Ltd, 62 Mahana Road, Te Rapa, Hamilton 3200

Seafood Bazaar - Te Rapa, 64 Mahana Road, St Andrews, Hamilton 3200

- RNZ