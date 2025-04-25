Advertisement
Frozen anchovies in recall over biotoxin threat

RNZ
2 mins to read

The toxic products were sold at a small number of supermarkets and specialty stores. Photo / MPI

By RNZ

  • New Zealand Food Safety is recalling frozen anchovies due to detected marine biotoxin domoic acid.
  • The toxin can cause amnesic shellfish poisoning, with symptoms like nausea, vomiting, and memory loss.
  • Affected products were sold at a few supermarkets and specialty stores; returns are advised.

New Zealand Food Safety is recalling a range of frozen anchovies imported from America after detecting marine biotoxin in the product.

Testing has found the presence of domoic acid which can cause amnesic shellfish poisoning in humans.

Food Safety acting deputy director-general Claire McDonald says the toxic products were sold at a small number of supermarkets and specialty stores.

“These products should not be eaten. You can return them to the place of purchase for a refund. If that’s not possible, throw it out,” she said.

The anchovies have been sold at Pak'nSave. Photo / MPI
New Zealand Food Safety said it had not been notified of consumers getting sick.

Amnesic shellfish poisoning can cause gastrointestinal symptoms including nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps, usually within 24 hours of consumption.

Food Safety said more serious cases can cause a range of neurological symptoms like headaches, dizziness and memory loss and, for severe cases, comas.

These can take up to three days to develop, it said.

Food Safety urged those with health concerns to contact their health professional.

It said the products had been removed from store shelves and had not been exported.

The product is sold frozen or thawed at:

  • Pak’nSave Sylvia Park, Sylvia Park, 286 Mount Wellington Highway, 1060
  • Pak’nSave Hornby, The Hub 418 Main South Road, Hornby, Christchurch 8042
  • Pak’nSave Invercargill, 95 Tay Street, Invercargill 9810
  • Pak’nSave Moorhouse, 297 Moorhouse Avenue, Sydenham, Christchurch 8011
  • Hunter Fish Papakura, 36 O’Shannessey Street, Papakura, Auckland 2110
  • Lim Chhour Supermarket, 84 Karangahape Road, Auckland Central, Auckland 1010
  • Oceanz Seafood Henderson, Pioneer Plaza, Pioneer Street, Henderson, Auckland 0612
  • Sunnyray Seafood, 231 Archers Road, Wairau Valley, Auckland, 0627
  • Wild Ocean Seafood Limited, 189-193 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland 0610
  • Seafood Harbour Limited, 5 Kent Street, Newmarket, Auckland 1023
  • Sea Treasure Seafoods Ltd, 62 Mahana Road, Te Rapa, Hamilton 3200
  • Seafood Bazaar - Te Rapa, 64 Mahana Road, St Andrews, Hamilton 3200

