New Zealand

From hot to lukewarm? Experts take the temperature of housing prices

9 minutes to read
It's a question of what will be more influential - building supply or interest rates. Photo / Getty Images

NZ Herald
By Catherine Masters

Anything from modest house price rises to modest price drops are predicted by a range of industry experts for 2022's housing market after a year of interventions by the Government and Reserve Bank.

Measures included

