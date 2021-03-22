'Frightening': Alarming number driving under the influence

Between Friday and Sunday hundreds of drivers were tested at checkpoints across the district. Photo / ODT

Two dozen drivers, including one more than four times the legal limit, are heading to court after being caught drink driving in the South over the weekend.

Southern police were alarmed by the numbers, and impairment prevention teams will be ramping up their efforts across the South ahead of Easter weekend.

Between Friday and Sunday hundreds of drivers were tested at checkpoints across the district.

In total, 24 people were apprehended for driving with breath alcohol levels over 400mcg and will be referred to court.

Southern District road policing manager Inspector Amelia Steel said one person was apprehended by Queenstown police after recording a breath alcohol level over 1000mcg, which is four times over the legal limit.

"These results from our work over the weekend are disappointing to say the least,'' she said.

"The fact that drivers are continuing to put themselves, their passengers, and all other road users at risk is not only disheartening, but truly frightening."

Steel urged drivers to plan ahead, and organise sober drivers or alternative transport if drinking, particularly as Easter approached.

"We have a long weekend coming up where our roads will be incredibly busy, and we need to reduce the risk of harm as much as possible.

"As always, police will be out in force with checkpoints and random stops, but we need people to make sensible choices and stop putting lives at risk."