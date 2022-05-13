A crash is blocking two northbound lanes on SH20 prior to the Lambie Dr off-ramp. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland

Several crashes have caused delays on major roads this evening in Auckland and Waikato.

The Southwestern motorway has two northbound lanes blocked after a crash prior to the Lambie Dr off-ramp at about 7pm.

And a crash blocked a southbound lane on SH1 after the Northcote Rd off-ramp near Takapuna.

Emergency services were working to clear both stretches of motorway.

An earlier crash also blocked a southbound lane prior to the Ellerslie-Panmure Highway off-ramp. This crash is now clear but Waka Kotahi warned motorists to expect delays as congestion eases.

SH20 SOUTHWESTERN MWY - 7:10PM

A crash is blocking two right northbound lanes on #SH20 prior to Lambie Dr off-ramp. Merge left with care and expect delays. ^LB pic.twitter.com/FuxZ1MWq2t — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) May 13, 2022

UPDATE 7:20PM

This crash is now clear of lanes, expect delays as congestion eases. ^LB https://t.co/HA7HbMpQiv — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) May 13, 2022

In Waikato, one person has died and another has moderate injuries following a crash on Ohaupo Rd south of Hamilton.

The road will be closed for some time, police said.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and the circumstances of the crash are under investigation.