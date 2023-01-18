Fresh tropical cyclone tracking north of New Zealand

MetService National weather: January 19th - 20th.

Just a week after ex-tropical cyclone Hale left a trail of destruction a fresh tropical storm, which is expected to become a new cyclone, is brewing north of New Zealand.

The tropical low, named TC 09P by the Joint Typhoon Warning Centre, is now at tropical storm strength reported by Hauraki Gulf Weather.

The storm will likely soon become a tropical cyclone and be named by the Fiji Met Service this evening.

JTWC has named Tropical cyclone 09P, 350 km north west of New Caledonia. Pressure 996 hPa, wind 35 knots, tracking ESE and gaining strength. Fiji Met Service will likely officially name the cyclone this evening when its threshold is met. Tracking at https://t.co/4UdgXsHlC7 pic.twitter.com/lIc2s6eFyq — Hauraki Gulf Weather (@GulfHauraki) January 18, 2023

It is currently 350km northwest of New Caledonia and is tracking southwest. Vanuatu and New Caledonia will likely see weather conditions deteriorate by late today into Thursday as the low develops to near cyclone strength, Hauraki Gulf Weather forecasts.

MetService said they are keeping a close eye on the brewing storm, however, meteorologist John Law said it will likely stay north of New Zealand and won’t impact our weather.

This will be welcome news for the battered east coast, which is still cleaning up the damage from last week’s ex-cyclone Hale.

Ex-cyclone Hale swept through the east coast of the North Island last Monday night and lingered in the area through to Wednesday.

The Tairāwhiti region remains in a state of emergency after the intense rainfall and strong gusts brought major flash flooding slips, causing widespread damage.

The region is not out of the woods yet, with fresh weather warnings in place due to a separate low-pressure system.

Met Service has placed a heavy rain warning for Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay for 18 hours from 3pm this afternoon.

Heavy rain and strong winds about the far north east of the country.



Severe Weather Watches and Warnings for Tairāwhiti/Gisborne and the eastern Bay of Plenty.



Full details here https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/HwYN19afpa — MetService (@MetService) January 17, 2023

Seventy to 90mm of rain is expected to fall on the already sodden area, with peak rates of 15 mm per hour.

Meteorologist Alec Holden said flooding is possible because of how wet the region has been lately.

A strong wind watch is in place for Gisborne north of Ruatoria, and Bay Of Plenty east of Opotiki, with southeasterly winds that may approach severe gale in exposed places.

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz said the community was aware and prepared for this second weather event tonight.

“I know our community is exhausted and want to see our district being cleaned up as soon as possible,” Stoltz said.

Heavy rain caused slips in the Gisborne region. Photo / Supplied

“Right now, we are still in a response mode, which means our main focus remains the safety and welfare of our residents as this next band of rain approaches. Hopefully, we will be able to transition into recovery mode on Friday and start the massive clean-up.”

State Highway 35 may be closed due to rain, according to the Tairawhiti Civil Defence, as 20 highways are still closed as a result of last week’s ex-cyclone Hale activity.

Additionally, there are speed limits in place on the highway, and once the downpours begin, patrols and inspectors will keep an eye on it.

SH35 between Uawa and Ruatoria will, for the time being, remain open overnight, according to Waka Kotahi.

Civil Defence has issued a warning that the network is still at a high level and that it won’t take much rain to cause overflows, even if all wastewater emergency scours have been closed and discharges into the city’s waterways have halted.

“It’s a watch and see, but all agencies are prepared. We hope you are too, with supplies for at least three days.”























