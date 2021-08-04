Fresh dumping: Low-level snow on the cards across the country

Another dumping of snow is on the cards across the country with both the South and North Islands in the firing line. Photo / George Heard

Another dumping of snow is on the cards across the country with both the South and North Islands in the firing line. Photo / George Heard

Another dumping of snow is on the cards across the country with both the South and North Islands in the firing line.

Forecaster WeatherWatch says the warmer weather many have felt for this time of year will change this weekend.

On Saturday, southwesterly winds will kick in nationwide but will turn milder in the North Island on Sunday - lifting temperatures ahead of the cold change, a spokesperson said.

"But at the same time, the lower South Island will be getting a wintry change already arriving with temperatures dropping and some snow flurries to low levels later in the day or overnight."

Snow to around 100m to 200m is most likely to fall in Otago and Southland, while Canterbury looks to have snow chances around 200m.

Snowfall in South Island for six hours ending 12am on Monday. Photo / Snow-forecast.com

The spokesperson said there is a possibility of a few sea-level snow flurries as well overnight on Sunday with low accumulation.

"Snow totals don't look too intense for low levels, as the current snow map suggests, but 50 to 70cm or more is possible in the mountains."

The cold air moves into the North Island by Sunday with snow likely in the Remutaka Ranges and into the Hawke's Bay Ranges.

Accumulative snowfall for six hours ending Monday at 6pm.

Early estimates suggest that flurries may go down to 300 or 400m in the North Island, they said.