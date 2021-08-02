Weather: Strong winds bring down powerlines and trees, power outages around Auckland

MetService Auckland weather: August 3rd.

Strong gusts and high winds are affecting parts of Auckland early this morning, with emergency services being kept busy overnight.

Fire crews had been called out to 77 weather-related call-outs in just over two hours between 3am and shortly after 5am.

Northern fire communications shift manager, Paul Radden, said most of the calls have been due to powerlines and trees coming down and roofs lifted.

Firefighters are also attending a house fire in New Lynn, West Auckland, he said.

There are reports several shipping containers in Papatoetoe have been tipped over.

In Mt Roskill, a car was destroyed when a large tree smashed onto it. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A truck driver going past estimated about 30 containers had fallen over.

A large tree has fallen onto a vehicle on Glass Road in Mt Roskill and trees have fallen through homes, on decks and across roads.

Several suburbs are without electricity early on and includes part of the Northwestern motorway, which has no power between about Te Atatū and Western Springs.

Overhead motorway signs are telling motorists heading to the Harbour Bridge to be "extra careful - with a specific warning for high vehicles and motorcyclists.

A weather warning is in place for Auckland from 3am-4pm today - while a "red alert" has been issued specifically for the Harbour Bridge where gusts could reach 90km/h between midnight and 3am, and up to 110km/h between 3am and midday.

NZTA Waka Kotahi said delays and cancellations to public transport services and disruptions across the city's highways were possible.

"If the winds do arrive, drivers of high-sided vehicles and motorcyclists are encouraged to avoid the bridge and use the Western Ring on State Highways 16 and 18."

The agency said it would not hesitate to close the bridge on safety grounds if needed.

Lines company Vector is responding to outages in Whangaparāoa Peninsula, Torbay, Milford, Birkenhead, Pāremoremo and Murrays Bay in the north.

Much of Dairy Flat and Helensville, northwest of the city, are also in the dark.

Further north, a lot of Mahurangi is without power.

The Vector website shows most of Te Atatu Peninsula, in west Auckland is without power.

Other parts of west Auckland badly affected are Massey West, Whenuapai West, Waimauku, Oratia, Langholm, Titirangi, Huapai and Kumeu.

There are also power cuts in parts of Westmere, Henderson and Mount Wellington.

In the south, there are outages in parts of Ōtāhuhu and Māngere East.

And out east, there appear to be outages in Bucklands Beach, Shamrock Park, Maraetai, and the area south of Beachlands.

Vector says for safety, people should stay well away from downed lines, consider them live, and call 111.

It says it has response teams, including specialist arborists, responding to outages throughout the night, but they may stop work if conditions become dangerous.

Vector says anyone who loses power should report through Vector's website.

- more to come -