Freedom! How a two-week holiday became seven months of estrangement

The first of the quarantine-free flights left from Auckland International Airport this morning. Photo / Alex Burton

An Australian mother and daughter were thrilled to be on one of the first flights out of the country - after being waylaid by the lockdowns.

From today, people can travel to New South Wales and Northern Territories without the need to quarantine on arrival under a new transtasman bubble deal.

Bledys Tunon could barely contain her excitement.

"We've been waiting for so long - seven months in New Zealand. When we heard the news, we were just ready to go. We haven't seen our family in a very long time."

Her mother, Deccy Ledezma is looking forward to being reunited with her

husband.

Tunon said New Zealand had been lovely but she doesn't think she'll be returning anytime soon.

Jordan Dye and Stephanie Goodchild were travelling to Perth yesterday. Photo / Alex Burton

Jordan Dye and Stephanie Goodchild face a few more hurdles before they can enter Western Australia.

The couple have been in New Zealand since February, but every attempt to book a flight has been cancelled so far.

Dye said they've been enjoying exploring the country, but their lives are in Perth.

"Home, family, friends, work - although I have to say, New Zealand is our second home and has been good to us."

The couple are prepared to quarantine in New South Wales for two weeks before going into self isolation in Western Australia.

Brenton Cave is returning home to Australia, he hasn't seen his son for months. Photo / Khalia Strong

Brenton Cave has been able to pick up work as a builder while he's been here, but he said he hasn't seen his 9-year-old son for months.

Auckland Airport

Australia had closed its borders to all except citizens and residents, so the directive to reopen was welcome for Auckland Airport chief executive Adrian Littlewood.

"It was really a decision from the Australian government in terms of what they felt comfortable with. They've chosen to start to gently reopen to certain markets. New Zealand is an obvious first place to start, given our virus performance."

Auckland Airport chief executive Adrian Littlewood. Photo / Alex Burton

He said they would be continuing with strict cleaning practices they had already been doing throughout their repatriation flights.

"We've got advanced cleaning techniques - things like UV technology on hand rails and hard surfaces and we've got digital scanners to monitor general cleanliness."

Littlewood said around 300 passengers were flying out today.

Jetstar

Jetstar operating Captain Tony MacDonald said travel was predicted to resume next month, so the earlier date was a bit unexpected.

"We're happy to be able to flex up and down with the demand, so we'll be looking to hopefully add services to what we've got in place."

The transtasman flights also mean it's back to work for some cabin crew, which cabin manager Holly Ouwehand said is a welcome relief for staff.

"A couple of the cabin crew on today's flight have been able to be 'stood up' for work because of these duties."

Ouwehand said the crew were on the ground for about an hour in Sydney while the aircraft was cleaned before the return flight.

"We'll be there and back on the same day."

Passengers flying into New Zealand will still have to quarantine for two weeks, and pay for it - starting from $3100.