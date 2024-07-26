Louise and Taylah Eder were out when they were told their Canterbury home had been destroyed.

Taylah told the Herald the harrowing events of that day.

“I missed a call from mum in the middle of the day, which is a bit odd, because she works during the day and can’t have the phone on her,” Taylah said.

“As soon as I saw her call, I knew something was wrong. She just said, ‘the house is on fire’.

“I immediately thought of the dogs, they were inside.”

Taylah arrived at her house to see a cluster of firefighters and her mum, holding their two dogs, Beau and Bel.

Both of them died as a result of the fire.

The Eder's dogs, Beau and Bel, both died in the house fire on July 24.

“I saw the house and looked at them and just collapsed to the ground,” Taylah said.

A Fenz spokesman said 25 crew members were working on the scene at the height of the blaze.

“Crews entered the cottage to find two dogs,” he said.

“Significant attempts were made to revive the animals but they were unsuccessful.”

Louise’s partner, Scott, and a group of their close friends were there, doing everything they could to help.

“They’re just the best people on earth, we’re so lucky,” said Taylah.

The next day, Louise and Taylah returned to the house to salvage what they could.

“We managed to grab a few precious things, like jewellery and dog collars … not everything was destroyed but it’s more a matter of if things are even salvageable,” she said.

Despite losing so much, Taylah and her mother are grateful it wasn’t any worse.

“I guess at the end of the day, things are just things … but I just want to remind people to hug their dogs,” she said.

Bel died as a result of the blaze at the Eders' home in Swannanoa on July 24.

“They were a part of the family.

“We’re very thankful that none of us were inside … my sister, usually we all have dinner on a Wednesday, and she’s usually at the house … so she could have very well been inside and been asleep.”

A Givealittle page set up by Taylah’s friend Lily Toulson was launched to help the family recoup their losses.

Taylah Eder says their dogs Beau (pictured) and Bel were a part of the family.

“I was just devastated for them, I cried … they have been through so much these past few years,” Toulson said.

“Starting the Givealittle was the very least I could do.”

In less than 24 hours, the page had raised more than $8000.

“It’s honestly just a reflection of them, because they’re the most beautiful people, you know. They would do anything for anyone,” Toulson said.

“They just have this natural gift of making anyone feel welcome. I’m so grateful that people have been able to give what they can.

“When I posted it, I said it’s a koha. Koha means whatever you have, there’s no set amount. It’s just what you can give,” she said.

Taylah and Louise aren’t accustomed to being on the receiving end of generosity.

“I guess it hasn’t sunk in what’s happened, and that we really do need this help,” Taylah said.

“We’re just trying to remind ourselves that we’d do the same for our friends in this situation.”

An investigation into the fire is under way.

