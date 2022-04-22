Fraudster has admitted 14 charges totalling $18,769. Photo / Herald

Two brothels and a sex worker have been left $10,200 out of pocket by Benjamin Richard Langley's frauds. The police will be asking for the money.

Langley, 33, contracted for sexual services from The Kitten Lounge and the Paradise Escort Club in Wellington. His payments never went through.

He also paid a Hutt Valley sex worker $300 cash and showed her a screenshot of payment of $2500 into her bank account.

The woman then "provided escort services" to Langley and they spent two days together before she realised the payment had not gone into her bank account.

When confronted, Langley said he did not know why it had not gone through, so she transported him to a Naenae address, where she had picked him up from. He said he could get friends to bring him the money.

When the sex worker got home, she found the $300 cash he had paid her was missing, along with her Jimi Hendrix T-shirt, valued at $50.

Langley pleaded guilty in the Christchurch District Court to 14 charges: four fraud charges, eight charges of obtaining accommodation by deception, and two charges of theft.

Judge Raoul Neave remanded him on bail for sentencing in the Nelson District Court on May 30.

He asked for a pre-sentence report to cover his suitability for home detention, and referred the case for a possible restorative justice meeting with his victims. Judge Neave said the home detention assessment was not an indication of the likely sentence.

The police are now compiling victim impact statements, and a report on how much reparation they say Langley owes.

According to the charges and the 11-page police summary detailing his crime spree, Langley owes $18,769.

Police said he was living in Auckland in June 2021 when he began a spree of offending that lasted until November. At the end of it, he said he was "going through a rough time in his life due to anxiety and drug taking".

He would book and use accommodation and then leave without paying, or make excuses such as going to get cash, but never return. He would send copies of online bank transfers that had not happened, and speak of "issues" with credit cards.

He agreed to pay $1900 for sexual services at The Kitten Lounge in Wellington.

Police said: "Langley said he could make payment by calling his bank and completed a phone call in the presence of the victim so they could hear both sides of the conversation. The person on the other end confirmed the transfer had been made so the victim agree to let him spend the night with an escort."

Langley spent four hours with an escort, but the payment never went through.

At the Paradise Escort Club, he agreed to pay $6000 for a weekend of sexual services, and he also offered a $4000 bonus. He and the sex worker were together for the weekend, but no payment was ever received. No claim is being made for the bonus.

He also bought $1250 worth of items on Facebook Marketplace, and claimed to have made payment online. The items were delivered to him, but no payment had been made.

In October, an accommodation provider in Christchurch received a phone call from a person identifying herself as "Ali". She said she was an escort who had been staying at one of their rooms with Langley and she was concerned that he appeared to be loading stolen items from the room into a car. They found that Langley had gone, and so had a $400 speaker.