An application was made for 18 gaming machines to be moved to Frasertown Tavern.

Members of a small Hawke’s Bay township have won a fight to stop pokie machines being opened at the local tavern.

Wairoa District Council (WDC) decided on Thursday to decline an application to move 18 gaming machines from Wairoa’s Ferry Hotel to the Frasertown Tavern.

Frasertown is located about 10 minutes’ drive north of Wairoa and that community does not have any gaming machines.

Long-term Frasertown resident Maria Cairns started an online petition last Friday to keep it that way, which gathered over 1100 online signatures in a matter of days. The petition was handed to Wairoa’s deputy mayor this week.

“I’m just over the moon that they have come to the right decision. I just think for our community this is what we needed,” Cairns said.