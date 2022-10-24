The four youths barrelled through temporary fencing in order to evade police spikes. Photo / Supplied

Four youths have been taken into custody after fleeing from police in a ute before being tracked down and having their vehicle spiked on SH1 in Auckland.

A police spokesperson said a vehicle, which was "of interest" to police was first spotted in Parnell at about 12.10pm on Monday.

A witness in Parnell told the Herald he heard crashing as the ute barrelled through temporary construction fences to avoid spikes that police had laid down.

"They came tearing out of the car park, in order to avoid the spikes, they drove through a fence and up onto the footpath," the witness said.

The car then sped off.

A police spokesperson said the police tracked the car using the Eagle helicopter.

The ute travelled across the city and onto the Southern Motorway before being successfully spiked near Bairds Road, Otara.

Fouth youths were taken into custody and have been referred to youth aid, the spokesperson said.