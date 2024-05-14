Auckland’s Mayor blasts AT over CBD parking charges, Whakapapa skifield’s future and the Lachie Jones inquest in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / TVNZ / NZHerald

Police have arrested four youths, including a 12-year-old, after a spate of aggravated robberies and assaults in West Auckland.

The arrests were made this morning while police were in Green Bay making inquiries into an alleged incident that occurred on Friday, when the four young people were spotted wearing masks.

“We spoke to the group and recognised them as youths wanted in connection to several alleged assaults and robberies and they were taken into custody,” said Waitematā West area prevention manager Inspector Kelly Farrant.

Police said the four young people, aged 12 to 14, were believed to be connected to serious incidents in the New Lynn, Henderson and Westgate areas.

The arrests come after a spate of aggravated assaults in the wider New Lynn area in recent weeks.

A 13-year-old schoolgirl was allegedly attacked by a group of up to 20 children as she waited for her bus at the New Lynn station. The alleged attack happened about 6pm on Saturday, April 20.

Her mother had read a Herald report of a separate incident at the New Lynn bus station where a 13-year-old boy was allegedly set upon on April 14. Considering the similarity, she felt compelled to share her daughter’s story.

Gangs of kids have reportedly been causing trouble at the New Lynn bus and train station.

“I thought she would have been safe in such a public place, but I guess not,” the mother said.

Another young man was allegedly targeted in a brutal daytime attack at a McDonald’s restaurant in West Auckland, bashed in a four-on-one assault as families fled the chaos.

Video of the alleged attack was shared by educator and public speaker Richie Hardcore and showed one teenager being set upon by a group of others , who punch and kick him in the head as he attempts to protect himself, the attack causing families with young children to scatter as an alarm begins to sound inside the store.

At least four people are seen ganging up on the boy, who is sent sprawling into a table and chairs as blows continue to rain down.

Inspector Farrant believed a small group of young people had been committing the bulk of recent offending in the wider New Lynn area.

“Understandably these events have caused anxiety in our community.

“Aggravated robberies and assaults on young people are serious offences and police will act swiftly to respond to, investigate and hold offenders to account.”

Farrant said the involvement of people as young a 12 in serious crimes is “deeply troubling.

“Our response is not only about enforcement but also about prevention and intervention,” she says.

An increased police presence remains at the New Lynn bus and train station areas following several reports about groups of young people fighting in recent weeks.

“We are working closely with our partners at Auckland Transport, Auckland Council, local schools and local boards to ensure that our transport hubs and town centres are safe places to visit and transit through,” Farrant said.

“Police also work closely with social services and community organisations to address the factors that lead young people to engage in criminal behaviour.”

Teenagers attacked at bus stations

In an April 24 incident, one teenage girl was allegedly attacked by a group of six other teenage girls at Henderson bus station while someone filmed the assault.

In the video that was shared on social media, the girls surrounded the victim with two knocking her to the ground.

After she fell to the floor, four teenagers began punching and stomping her.

One woman, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Herald she believed the same group of girls attacked her daughter earlier in the day in Henderson Mall.

New Lynn Bus Station. Photo / Google

Two teenage girls were allegedly attacked by a group of six young people while on a bus in Albany on April 22.

The alleged assault happened when the pair arrived at Albany bus station around 5pm.

Waitematā East Police Relieving Area Commander Mike Rickards said: “Both victims were assaulted by a member of the group before all six ran from the bus on foot towards the shopping centre nearby.”

Rickards said the group of six were located near the mall and all were taken into custody without further incident.

“Concerningly, a knife was located on the 14-year-old male and was confiscated.”

The attack left one of the victims traumatised and scared to catch the bus again.

“I’m still in shock and I can’t believe that it happened,” she told 1News, adding she was stressed because the bus was her primary mode of transport but she would have to avoid it for a while.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.