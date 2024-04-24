Latam passengers work to gain compensation, a key witness in Donald Trump’s trial takes the stand and first-home buyers dominate the market in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

A video showing a group of teenage girls brutally attacking another girl outside the Henderson bus station in West Auckland has been shared on social media.

The video, shot on Saturday afternoon, showed a group of girls surrounding another teenager with two knocking her to the ground.

After the victim fell to the floor, four teenagers began punching and stomping on her while one girl filmed the violent attack.

The video was captioned, “We’re not sorry” and “the girls attacking... there [sic] all from Waitak”.

One woman, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Herald she believed the same group of girls attacked her daughter earlier in the day in Henderson Mall.

A police spokesperson said officers responded to the incident on Saturday afternoon and two young people were arrested.

“Inquiries have been ongoing in recent days and a further two young people have been identified.”

The incident is another in a string of recent violent attacks on or near public transport in Auckland.

Two teenage girls were attacked by a group of six young people while on a bus in the Auckland suburb of Albany yesterday, with police confiscating a knife from one of the offenders.

The attack left one of the victims traumatised and scared to catch the bus again.

“I’m still in shock and I can’t believe that it happened,” she told 1News, adding she was stressed because the bus was her primary mode of transport but she would now avoid it for a while.

It follows previous reports of intimidation and violent behaviour from groups of young people at Albany station and the death of a young man who was stabbed at the station in broad daylight last year.

Auckland Transport and police are upping security at North Shore bus stations as a result of the incidents.

Auckland Transport general manager public transport operations Rachel Cara said: “Aucklanders want and deserve a safe transport network where everyone is safe no matter how they move around, particularly children and the vulnerable.

“Our staff have reached out to police today to ensure increased patrols and presence at the station. We have increased presence of transport officers and security at the station.

“Following the police investigation, we will also welcome any recommendations for safety improvements and work to implement these where possible – not only at Albany Station, but across our other bus facilities.”