Albany Bus Station has been closed following a ‘serious incident’ around 12:50pm on Monday September 18.

A person has died and a homicide investigation has been launched following an attack at the Albany bus station this afternoon.

Detective Inspector Callum McNeill of Waitematā CIB said one person was transported to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.

”They have since died as a result of their injuries and a homicide investigation was subsequently launched.

”Police are currently following positive lines of inquiry to identify the person responsible and hold them to account.

McNeill said the attack appeared to be an isolated incident.

”We know the community will be understandably alarmed by what has occurred today.

“The public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area while further inquiries are carried out.

“A scene guard is in place at the bus station this afternoon, which will likely remain in place overnight.

”The public is advised this could result in delays for commuters who usually use this transport station.”

“Buses will be diverted to alternate bus stops on Don McKinnon Drive and further information on this can be found on the Auckland Transport website.

“We thank the public for their patience and cooperation.

Detective Inspector McNeill said police continued to speak to a number of witnesses who were in the area at the time.

“We also want to hear from anyone who saw the incident and has not yet spoken to police. You can contact us via our 105 phone service or online using Update My Report. Please reference file number 230918/6677.

“Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Blood stains could be seen on the ground after the attack, which left two people with injuries.

Earlier Auckland Transport said an altercation broke out between members of the public which resulted in one person receiving critical injuries and another with a minor injury.

Large parts of the bus terminal have been cordoned off by police and police are advising the public to stay away from the area.

Police investigate a suspected stabbing at the Albany Bus Station. Photo / Dean Purcell

The incident occurred at 12.50pm and one person is in a critical condition, police said.

Clothing, bags and other items are strewn around the scene after the incident.

Images appear to show blood on a glass partition at the bus station.

James Stock, a university student, said he arrived at the bus shelter soon after the incident.

He overheard a police officer describing it as a stabbing.

There appeared to be people on the ground or surrounded by ambulance and police staff, he said.

”There was some blood on the ground … near a crossing,” he said. “Medics and others seemed to be surrounding a few people, treating them.

”People were confused, just coming up and saying ‘what is happening?’”

Police are trying to find the person responsible.

“We are asking the public to please follow instructions from emergency services and avoid the area where possible.”

The bus station is closed while police investigate.

Police have cordoned off another area outside a restaurant, around 150 metres from the bus shelter.

An officer at the scene said they could not comment on whether it was related to the incident at the bus station.

A shop owner near the restaurant said they had been asked by police for CCTV footage of the carpark outside the restaurant.

Police officers could be seen nearby looking into drains and searching in bushes.

Hato Hone St John was notified of the incident at 12.48pm and responded with two ambulances, one rapid response unit and an operations manager.

AT Executive General Manager Public Transport Services Stacey van der Putten said this afternoon’s attack came as a shock to passengers and staff who were at the station this afternoon.

Due to a serious incident at Albany Park and Ride Bus, Platform B and surrounding areas are cordoned off by emergency responders.



Please follow directions by the emergency service responders.



More updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/q7cjHwz2NA — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) September 18, 2023





“Events like this afternoon’s attack are a very rare occurrence across our AT Metro network, but while Police are investigating we are also looking at how we can increase our security presence at large stations like Albany.

”Our teams are fully supporting Police as they begin their investigations today and we are asking passengers for their patience while Albany Bus Station is closed and detours are in place.

”While Albany Bus Station is closed we are detouring all buses which stop at the station to a series of bus stops along Don McKinnon Drive and AT staff will be on the ground to help our customers navigate these detours.”

AT advised commuters to to use the app and journey planner online to follow the detours.

National MP Mark Mitchell was campaigning nearby at the time and asked people to stay away from the Albany Bus Station.

”The police seem to have the situation under control. Cooperate with them but it would be better if people obviously stay away.”

He said he would be in the area for the next few hours and if people were worried about a family member or needed a ride home from the station he invited them to text him.

Mitchell told the Herald that he wanted to warn people to stay away from the area.

“I spoke with a young lady who was waiting to be picked up and was obviously visibly shaken.

”It has a big impact on everyone that’s in the area or who was around when something like that happens.”

After finding out the offender was still on the run, Mitchell said police needed to get some information out on that as quickly as they can.

”There’s obviously a big police presence now, St Johns, ambulance and fire, so they’ve cordoned it off.

”They appear to have control of it now,” Mitchell said.

Last month, a 16-year-old girl told Stuff she was randomly attacked at the Albany bus station.She said she would never get on a bus again after she was punched in the head and had her shoes stolen.

Auckland Transport said the organisation was working with police over the matter.

More to come.