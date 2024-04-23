Oranga Tamariki calls in consultants to help with job cuts, why Three Strikes could add to court backlogs and the first witness in Trump’s trial in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

Two teenage girls were attacked by a group of six people while on a bus in the Auckland suburb of Albany yesterday, with police confiscating a knife from one of the offenders.

Waitematā East Police Relieving Area Commander Mike Rickards said an assault was reported at around 5pm, where the two victims had been aboard a bus as it arrived at the Albany Bus Station.

“Six young people were also aboard at the time, and they have become agitated towards the victims,” Rickards said.

“Both victims were assaulted by a member of the group, before all six ran from the bus on foot towards the shopping centre nearby.

“Both victims were later taken to accident and emergency for a check-up.”

Rickards said the group of six were located near the mall and all were taken into custody without further incident.

“Concerningly, a knife was located on the 14-year-old male and was confiscated.”

Two teenage girls were attacked at Albany bus station in Auckland after a group of six on board became aggressive towards the victims.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of the assault.

Auckland Transport GM Public Transport Operations Rachel Cara said they were saddened to hear of this incident and their teams are working closely with Police.

“Aucklanders want and deserve a safe transport network where everyone is safe no matter how they move around, particularly children and the vulnerable,” Cara said.

“Our staff have reached out to police today to ensure increased patrols and presence at the station. We have increased presence of Transport Officers and security at the station.

“Following the Police investigation, we will also welcome any recommendations for safety improvements and work to implement these where possible - not only at Albany Station, but across our other bus facilities.”

Rickards said the behaviour on display was simply unacceptable.

“We are aware of community concerns with incidents involving groups of young people engaging in intimidatory or violent behaviour.

“Enforcement action, including charges laid, has been taken over previous incidents,” Rickards said.

“Police are continuing to actively patrol the busy bus stations along the Northern Express route.

“Our staff are continuing to engage with young people they are encountering, as well as provide reassurance to Auckland Transport staff and commuters.”