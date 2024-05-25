Emergency services were called to the scene at 1pm on Wednesday.

The driver of a van involved in a serious crash in Blenheim has died two days after being taken to hospital.

The crash between a ute and his van happened on Wednesday on State Highway 1 near Lower Wairau Rd in Grovetown.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 1pm and found the driver of the van was critically injured.

He was airlifted to Wellington Hospital and sadly died there yesterday, police said in a statement.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.