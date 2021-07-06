Four-wheel drive rolls on State Highway 50, north of Tikokino

The scene of the crash on State Highway 50 on Tuesday. Photo / Rachel Wise

The scene of the crash on State Highway 50 on Tuesday. Photo / Rachel Wise

A female driver has minor to moderate injuries after a rolling crash on State Highway 50, north of Tikokino.

A police spokeswoman said the single-vehicle crash occurred close to the intersecting streets of Wakarara and Makaroro Rds at 2.20pm on Tuesday.

Police at the scene of the crash said the female driver, the sole occupant of a four-wheel drive, had allegedly swerved to avoid debris on the road, tipping her vehicle off the road in the process.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said firefighters had to cut a hole to free her from the four-wheel drive before she was taken by ambulance to Hawke's Bay Hospital.