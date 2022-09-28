Voyager 2022 media awards
Four-vehicle crash closes Wellington's Mt Victoria tunnel, delays expected

Traffic at the tunnel. Photo / NZTA

A four-vehicle crash has closed Wellington's Mt Victoria tunnel during rush hour traffic.

The tunnel is closed both ways, and police are warning of significant delays. No one was injured in the crash, but traffic is already backing up.

The bike and walking path through the tunnel is still open.

Arrangements are being made to tow the vehicles out of the tunnel.

It's a rough morning for travel in Wellington, as all sailings on the Aratere ferry have also been cancelled due to lengthy repairs.

A statement on the Interislander website this morning advised passengers of the change in plans, saying they could rebook - or alternatively, receive a full refund.