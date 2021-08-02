Four people injured after van flips on Auckland motorway

Four people have been injured after a van flipped and blocked multiple motorway lanes in Auckland tonight.
The crash happened near the southbound Queenstown Rd on-ramp on the Southwestern Motorway.
At one point, multiple lanes were blocked as emergency services worked to clear the vehicle from the motorway.
By 5.30pm, three lanes had reopened.
A police spokesperson said the crash appeared to be a single-vehicle collision, involving a van and barrier.
"One vehicle reported to be overturned, blocking centre lanes," the spokesperson said.
"All four occupants of the van have been taken to hospital with minor injuries."