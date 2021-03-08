Four people injured after school bus crashes into ditch near Murchison, 2 rescue choppers dispatched

Four people have been injured after a school bus crashed into a ditch in the South Island's Shenandoah region.
A police spokeswoman said two rescue helicopters have been sent to the scene
Police received a report at 4.20pm of a bus crashing into a ditch off the Shenandoah Highway in Shenandoah, near Murchison.
The nearest cross-streets are Maruia Saddle Rd and Pea Soup Rd, she said.
"It appears four people have injuries, although we don't have a status for them at this stage," the spokeswoman said.
Murchison Area School confirmed it was one of its school buses involved in the crash.
