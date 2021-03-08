Man believed responsible for alleged assault outside Wellington bar 'remains elusive': police

The alleged assault took place on February 28. Photo / Supplied

The man believed to be responsible for an alleged assault outside a Wellington nightclub "continues to remain elusive", and police urge him to get in contact.

Last week a video emerged on Facebook accusing bouncers of Wellington nightclub Boston on Blair of assaulting a man outside the bar.

On Monday Detective Senior Sergeant Haley Ryan said police had identified the man believed to be responsible for the attack, which occurred just before 1am on February 28.

"We have made numerous attempts to speak with this person however he continues to remain elusive," she said.

"We urge him to make contact with us as soon as possible."

Police would not release the identity of the man they were seeking.

The video shared to Facebook showed a person lying on the ground and bleeding while being kicked by one bouncer outside Boston on Blair nightclub.

Later that week a second video emerged, appearing to show the moments leading up to the attack, in which a patron took a swing at the bouncer.