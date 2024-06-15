Lotto winner from Tauranga takes home $19,000

A Tauranga MyLotto winner took home close to $20k in Saturday's Lotto Second Division draw.

A person who bought a Lotto ticket in Tauranga will be $19,000 richer after winning a major prize on Saturday.

Three lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $24,870.





The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Impulse Snacks & Lotto in Waitara, Unichem Stortford Lodge Pharmacy in Hastings, and on MyLotto to a player from Hamilton.







