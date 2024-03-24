Police said initial indications suggest there are serious injuries.

Four people have been injured, one critically, following a single-vehicle crash in East Auckland tonight.

Emergency services received reports of a crash on Gracechurch Dr in Flat Bush about 7.10pm.

“Initial indications suggest there are serious injuries,” police said.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said seven vehicles attended the scene, including four ambulances, two rapid response units and an operations manager.

“We treated and transported four patients, one in a critical condition to Auckland City Hospital.”

One patient with serious injuries and two in a moderate condition were also transported to Middlemore Hospital.

Fire and Emergency NZ dispatched two fire trucks to the scene and said there was a total of five people involved in the crash.

“Upon arrival nobody was trapped and crews assisted police and ambulance,” Fenz said.

The road remains closed while emergency services respond to the scene.

“Motorists are advised to take an alternate route,” police said.