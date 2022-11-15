Four injured, one seriously after Christchurch central crash

The crash in St Albans, Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

A Christchurch central road is expected to be blocked off to the public for “some time”, while police respond to a crash that injured four people, one seriously.

Police confirmed they received reports of the incident on the intersection of Cranford St and Berwick St shortly before 10am. Two cars were involved.

A police spokesperson said the area “could be blocked for a time” while emergency services respond.

One ambulance responded to the crash, a St John staff member said four people were treated at the scene.

Three of them had minor injuries, however one had sustained serious injuries and was being taken to Christchurch Hospital.

A Herald photographer at the scene said at one stage, a baby was assessed by emergency services.

This follows a three-car crash on Tuesday afternoon, that saw multiple people trapped and several emergency service vehicles respond.

The road was blocked off to the public for a number of hours.