Four injured in two-vehicle crash in Dannevirke

Four people were injured during a two-car crash in Dannevirke, on Wednesday night. Photo / Sue Emeny

Four people were injured in a two-car crash on State Highway 2 in Dannevirke on Wednesday night.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the highway's intersection with Denmark St about 8.54pm.

Police said the vehicle collided and a power pole was also hit.

A pole at the scene has been removed after the high-impact crash. Photo / Sue Emeny

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said nobody was trapped, but four people suffered injuries.

A St Johns Ambulance spokeswoman said two ambulances were sent and three people with moderate injuries were transported to Palmerston North Hospital.

One other person with minor injuries was assessed at the scene.

Two fire trucks and one a support vehicle from Dannevirke attended the crash and fire crews assisted with patient care until the arrival of ambulances.

Denmark St resident Francie Edgington said she was closing her curtains when she heard a "big bang".

"I heard sirens so I went the front of the house to have a look and sure enough there it was," Francie said.

She said a street light was "bent right over" and a vehicle towed from the scene appeared to have suffered the worst damage. The other damaged car remained at the scene on Thursday morning.

Police enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.