Four people have been taken to hospital after a reported jetboat crash on the Rakaia River in Mid Canterbury.

Four people have been taken to hospital after a reported jetboat crash on the Rakaia River in Mid Canterbury.

Four people have been taken to hospital after a reported jetboat crash on the Rakaia River in Mid Canterbury this evening.

A police spokesperson said they received a report of a jetboat flipping in the Double Hill area on the Rakaia River around 7pm.

“A tractor assisted in righting the jetboat.”

A St John spokesperson confirmed three rescue helicopters attended the scene.