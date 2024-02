A crash on Peacockes Rd in the Waikato knocked out power for nearly 600 properties.

A crash on Peacockes Rd in the Waikato knocked out power for nearly 600 properties.

Four people have been injured following a two-car crash south of Hamilton last night that also knocked out power for almost 600 properties in Waikato for a few hours.

A witness told the Herald emergency services attended the Peacockes Rd scene, including fire trucks from multiple stations across Hamilton.

Police also closed the road.