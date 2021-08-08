Voyager 2021 media awards
Four injured after car rolls on highway near Tikokino

The four injured were taken to a nearby house to be treated. Photo / NZME

Hawkes Bay Today

Two adults and two children suffered minor injuries after a car rolled into a ditch on State Highway 50 near Tikokino on Sunday night.

Police, firefighters and St John Ambulance staff were called to the scene between Butler and Matheson Rds about 7pm.

A police spokeswoman said the scene was cleared by 8.45pm. The car had rolled off the road and down a ditch, she said.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said firefighters from the Tikokino and Onga Onga brigades were used to help with scene protection while the four injured were taken to a nearby house to be treated.