Four arrested in Auckland’s Mission Bay after police surround vehicle over firearm fears

Benjamin Plummer
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
Four people have been arrested after armed police surrounded a vehicle in an upmarket Auckland suburb this evening over firearm fears.

Witness Briar Wagner-Hiliau told the Herald she and her partner were driving to dinner down Nihill Crescent in Mission Bay when they saw a vehicle which had been stopped by police.

“We saw four young-looking men in a black BMW exit the car individually with their hands raised.

“The first man was wearing a large gun around his neck with a strap,” Wagner-Hiliau said.

Police have arrested four people in Mission Bay after a member of the public stopped them holding what appeared to be firearms in a vehicle. Photo / Briar Wagner-Hiliau
A witness said four young-looking men exited the vehicle with their hands raised. Photo / Briar Wagner-Hiliau
A police spokesperson said they received a call at 5.25pm after a member of the public saw four males in a car on Tamaki Dr holding what appeared to be firearms.

“Police located and stopped the car on Nihill Crescent in Mission Bay. The four occupants were taken into police custody,” police said.

Police said two gel blaster rifles were located in the car, along with drug utensils.

It was not clear if charges had been laid yet.

Two gel blaster rifles were located in the car along with drug utensils, police said. Photo / Briar Wagner-Hiliau
Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.

