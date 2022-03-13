Four arrested after police chase through Auckland to Waikato

The stolen blue Sabaru as spiked by police. Photo / James Everaarts

Police have arrested four people after an intense car chase that went from Auckland to Hamilton.

A police spokeswoman said a vehicle that was reported stolen was located by police in Greenlane just before 10am on Sunday morning.

"The driver failed to stop for police and fled," she said.

The Herald understands the car, a blue Subaru, got on the State Highway 1 motorway and was travelling at speeds of between 160 to 180 km/h southbound towards Hamilton.

Police apprehended the four occupants in Hamilton. Photo / James Everaarts

A police Eagle helicopter tracked it as it travelled from Auckland to Waikato.

"The vehicle was successfully spiked by Police in Hamilton," the police spokeswoman said.

"The vehicle was located on Ellicott Road after it crashed into a wall."

She said all four occupants have been taken into custody and there were no reported injuries.